English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1300: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Muthoot Finance with a target price of Rs 1300 in its research report dated August 15, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2022 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Muthoot Finance


    Muthoot Finance is a leading gold financier in India with standalone AUM of Rs 56689 crore as on June 2022. It has a large footprint across India with 4617 gold lending branches • The company also has a presence in other lending segments like microfinance, housing, vehicle finance via its subsidiaries.


    Outlook


    We downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD rating. We value the core business (gold loan) at ~2.1x FY24E ABV and assign Rs 31 to subsidiaries, maintaining our target price at Rs 1300 per share.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Muthoot Finance - 140822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Muthoot Finance #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 05:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.