you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 05:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold IRB Infrastructure Developers; target of Rs 150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers with a target price of Rs 150 in its research report dated May 28, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Sharekhan's research report on IRB Infrastructure Developers


In Q4FY2019, IRB reported strong execution in the EPC segment, which was negated by weak operating margins, higher interest, higher depreciation and higher ERT leading to overall decline in consolidated net earnings. Management targets to grow its revenue and EBITDA by 30% and 20% y-o-y, respectively, for FY2020, which is dependent upon the timely receipt of appointed dates for three projects. Management is also looking to monetise assets although the concrete plan is yet not laid out.


Outlook


We maintain our Hold rating on IRB Infrastructure (IRB) with a revised PT of Rs. 150, as we believe key uncertainties remain in terms of timely receipt of appointed dates in its HAM projects, pick-up in traffic in BOT projects, industry project awards favouring BOT and monetisation of assets.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 10, 2019 05:04 pm

tags #Hold #IRB Infrastructure Developers w #Recommendations #Sharekhan

