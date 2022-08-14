English
    Hold Ipca Laboratories; target of Rs 1010: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on Ipca Laboratories with a target price of Rs 1010 in its research report dated August 12, 2022.

    August 14, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ipca Laboratories


    IPCA Lab’s (IPCA) Q1 performance was muted impacted by higher overheads and weak GMs though export revenues recovered QoQ. We expect margins to recover as revenues scale up. Domestic business (45% of total sales) remained strong and it will continue to outperform IPM. Our FY23E and FY24E EBIDTA stands reduced by 17% and 7% to factor in lower margins.


    Outlook


    At CMP, stock is trading at 23x FY24E P/E and factors in near term growth opportunities. We downgraded stock to Hold from ‘Buy’ with revised TP of Rs 1,010 (Rs 1,085 earlier) based on 23x FY24E earnings.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Ipca Laboratories - 120822 - prabhu

    Tags: #Hold #Ipca Laboratories #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 14, 2022 01:49 pm
