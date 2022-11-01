English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Intellect Design Arena; target of Rs 560: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Intellect Design Arena with a target price of Rs 560 in its research report dated October 28, 2022.

    Broker Research
    November 01, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Intellect Design Arena


    Intellect Design reported revenues of $66.1 million in Q2FY23, a decline of 5.6% q-o-q due to a shortfall in accounting for $6million of revenues. This was due to $3.1 million of revenues were contracted in Q2FY23 but will be reflected in Q3FY23 and due to transitioning of $2.9 million of revenues to Platform revenues over the subsequent quarters. EBIT margins plunged to 15.9% from 21.6% due to higher talent costs, higher travel, and SG&A expenses. Management has indicated a visibility of an annual growth of 20% for FY23 while lowering its EBITDA margin guidance to 20%+ from 22-25% for FY2023E citing slowdown due to macro concerns and transition of certain License revenues to Platform revenues.



    Outlook


    We downgrade Intellect Design to Hold with a revised PT of Rs. 560, given near-term concerns on growth and margins.

    Close

    Related stories


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Intellect Design Arena - 31-10-2022 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #Intellect Design Arena #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 04:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.