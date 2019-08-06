App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HDFC; target of Rs 2040: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 2040 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on HDFC


Given the unfavourable lending environment, advances growth was slower at 11.2% YoY to Rs 4,16,597 crore compared to the previous run rate, on the back of moderation in corporate book. Though individual loan portfolio increased ~15.3% YoY to Rs 297502 crore and accounted for ~71% of total loan book, growth in non-individual book was curtailed at 1.5% YoY to Rs 112105 crore. Growth in individual loan book, after adding back loans sold in the preceding 12 months, remained healthy at 24% YoY.


Outlook


Accordingly, we revise our SOTP (15% discount) based target to Rs 2040/share (earlier Rs 2195). Given recent headwinds, we maintain our HOLD (with negative bias) recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:19 pm

tags #HDFC #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.