Hold HDFC Life Insurance Company target of Rs 725: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 725 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

Broker Research
September 06, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


HDFC Life is making a second attempt at an inorganic deal with acquisition of Exide Life for Rs66.87bn valuing the company at 2.5x current EV. The rationale for the deal has been (i) strong agency business (adds 40% to agency top line), (ii) better protection (mix of 11% for Exide) and (iii) presence in southern tier-2 & 3 locations. In our view, Exide’s acquisition has minimal compliments to HDFCLI given a smaller size, it has been losing market share and immediate margins & opex synergies are on lower side which will be have to be worked upon, compared to 2.5x multiple to current EV. Deal adds 10% to HDFCLI’s EV, while stock consideration creates 4% dilution.



Outlook


We retain HOLD with TP of Rs725 (unchanged) based on 3.6x Sep-23 EV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:59 pm

