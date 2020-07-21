App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold HCL Technologies target of Rs 680: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities recommended hold rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated July 20, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Securities research report on HCL Technologies


The company witnessed a sharp fall in revenues in Q1FY21 mainly led by Covid-19 related challenges. However, HCL Tech has shown strong resilience in margins despite a sharp fall in revenues. Margins dropped merely 36 bps to 20.5% and was above our expectation of 19%. The company has signed 11 transformational deals in the quarter. HCL Tech has guided revenue will increase by an average 1.5-2.5% QoQ for the next three quarters of FY21E with EBIT margin range of 19.5-20.5% for FY21. The company has declared a dividend of Rs 2/share.



Outlook


However, recent run up in price factors in most of the positives. Hence, we downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD with a revised target price of Rs 680/share (~14x FY22E EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 01:45 pm

tags #HCL Technologies #Hold #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.