    Hold Gland Pharma; target of Rs 1689: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Gland Pharma with a target price of Rs 1689 in its research report dated December 29, 2022.

    December 30, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Gland Pharma


    However, the company’s management believes the materials’ supply timelines have improved and now gives it better visibility in Q3FY2023. We believe this should help it to somewhat maintain margins over the short-medium term, albeit, at lower levels than before. Increased competition in the US and resultant price erosion are expected to continue to affect its volumes and gross margins over the short-medium term. We believe although the recent acquisition in Europe is accretive at the top line, it will prove EBITDA dilutive – partially offset by any synergy gains, post the integration.


    Outlook


    We downgrade our rating on Gland Pharma to Hold from Buy and reduce the price target (PT) to Rs. 1,689 (from Rs. 2,260 earlier), as we believe the company is likely to witness margin headwinds over the short-medium term.


