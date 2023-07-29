English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Dixon Technologies; target of Rs 4300: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended Hold rating on Dixon Technologies with a target price of Rs 4300 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Dixon Technologies

    Consolidated Q1FY24 performance was mixed as despite ~15% revenue growth, the company missed OPM estimates. Adjusted PAT growth was strong at 51% y-o-y. Management expects new customer additions, a robust order book in all key segments and scaling up of new verticals would drive growth. OPM are likely to expand owing to operating leverage, backward integration and an increase in revenue contribution through ODM solutions in consumer electronics and lighting segments.

    Outlook

    We have built-in revenue/earnings CAGR of 28%/42% (FY23-FY25E). We believe ramp up in its mobile division and traction in new verticals are the key growth catalysts. Currently, the stock trades at ~63x/~48x FY24/FY25E EPS. Given rich valuations, we continue to maintain Hold on Dixon with a revised PT of Rs 4,300.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Dixon Technologies - 27 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Dixon Technologies #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 10:05 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!