you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cox and Kings; target of Rs 95: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cox and Kings with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated June 06, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
ICICI Direct's research report on Cox and Kings


Cox and Kings reported a positive set of Q4FY19 numbers. Even post adjustment to education division sale related exceptional gains, the company reported PAT higher than our estimates. Revenues came in at Rs 452 crore (broadly in line with I-direct estimate of Rs 457.1 crore), increasing 15.4% YoY on a like-to-like basis. EBITDA margins came in at 42.4% with absolute EBITDA at Rs 191.7 crore (above I-direct estimate of Rs 121.8 crore). During the quarter, the sale of the education division was concluded. The financials comprise an exceptional gain of Rs 1311.7 crore (gross), which is related to the same. Adjusted for exceptional gains, PAT was at Rs 28.3 crore (vs. I-direct estimates of Rs 7.4 crore).


Outlook


We expect leisure revenues to grow at 11% CAGR in FY19-21E mainly led by improving domestic spend and higher growth in foreign tourist arrivals. The company is adding bed capacity at Meininger at 21% CAGR in FY19-22E. This is also expected to drive revenue growth, going forward. However, a slowdown in European regions remains a key concern in the near term, accounting for ~33% of revenues. Hence, we continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 95/share (i.e. @5x FY21 EPS). Utilisation of sales proceeds of education division remains a key catalyst for stock re-rating, going forward.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Cox and Kings #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

