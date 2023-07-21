English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Coforge; target of Rs 4910: Axis Securities

    Axis Securities recommended hold rating on Coforge with a target price of Rs 4910 in its research report dated July 21 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 21, 2023 / 06:18 PM IST
    hold

    hold

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Axis Securities report on Coforge

    In Q1FY24, Coforge Ltd (Coforge) reported revenue of Rs 2,221 Cr, up 2.4% QoQ and 2.8% QoQ (in CC terms) which stood below than our expectations. The company’s operating profit stood at Rs 332 Cr, reporting a decline of 16.8% on a QoQ basis due to higher operating expenses. Its operating margins declined by 386bps to 14.9%, which was largely led by higher operating expenses, wage hikes, and a higher onsite expenses during the quarter. The company posted net profit of Rs 165 Cr in Q1FY24, registering an excellent growth of 43% on a QoQ basis.

    Outlook

    We recommend a Hold rating on the stock and assign a 21x P/E multiple to its FY25E earnings of Rs 238.7/share to arrive at a TP of Rs 4,910/share, implying an upside of 2% from the CMP.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Coforge - 21 -07 - 2023 - axis

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Axis Securities #Coforge #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 06:18 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!