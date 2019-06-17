App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Coal India; target of Rs 275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 275 in its research report dated June 04, 2019.

Broker Research
ICICI Direct's research report on Coal India


Coal India (CIL) reported a healthy set of Q4FY19 numbers wherein topline, EBITDA and PAT came in notably higher than our estimate. Better-than-expected performance was primarily on the back of higher-than-expected fuel supply agreement (FSA) realisations. FSA realisation during the quarter was at Rs 1460/tonne (vs. Rs 1403/tonne in Q4FY18), higher than our estimate of Rs 1350/tonne. CIL reported sales volumes of 163.4 million tonne (MT) (up 6.1% QoQ, 2.4% YoY). The company reported a total operating income of Rs 28546.3 crore (up 7.5% YoY, 14.0% QoQ). EBITDA came in at Rs 8212.2 crore (up 21% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 6524.8 crore. EBITDA margin was at 28.8% (up 170 bps QoQ), higher than our estimate of 23.6%. Reported EBITDA per tonne was at Rs 502.5/tonne (up 14.1% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 399/tonne. Ensuing PAT came in at Rs 6024 crore (up 32% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 4417.2 crore.


Outlook


Coal India reported a healthy performance for Q4FY19. Going forward, we expect CIL’s offtake volume to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% in FY19-21E while EBITDA margin to remain steady at ~23%. Going forward, we value the stock at 5.5x FY21E EV/EBITDA and arrive at a target price of Rs 275. We maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 17, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Coal India #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

