App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 63
BJP+ : 7

Need 29 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Cipla; target of Rs 490: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Cipla with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated February 07, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Cipla


Revenues grew 9.1% YoY to Rs 4371 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 4310 crore) mainly due to 12.1% YoY growth in the domestic market to Rs 1777 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1564.3 crore). US revenues grew 11.4% YoY to Rs 946 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 996 crore). EBITDA margins declined 31 bps, 334 bps YoY, QoQ, respectively, to 17.3% (I-direct estimate: 20.5%) due to drop in gross margin (62.4% vs. 63.5% in Q3FY19). EBITDA grew 7.2% YoY to Rs 758.3 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 883.5 crore). PAT grew 5.7% YoY to Rs 351 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 444.7 crore), in line with operational performance.



Outlook


Across the board transformation from tenderised model to private model in the exports market and towards rapid consumerisation of important Tx and Bx in India is likely to continue for some time and this may have some implications on the quarterly performances. We arrive at a target price of Rs 490 based on 18x FY22E EPS Rs 27.3.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

Read More
First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:19 pm

tags #Cipla #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.