    Hold BlueDart Express; target of Rs 7800: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on BlueDart Express with a target price of Rs 7800 in its research report dated November 03, 2022.

    November 05, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on BlueDart Express


    BlueDart is South Asia’s premier air and integrated transportation, distribution and logistics company. As part of the DHL group, BlueDart accesses express and logistics network, covering over 220 countries and offers the entire spectrum of logistics solutions. The company operates six Boeing 757-200 freighter aircraft (500 tonnes per night payload) and a flotilla of 12000+ vehicles, 2347 facilities and hubs across 35000+ locations • In FY22, BlueDart carried over 26.3 crore domestic shipments and over 8.6 lakh international shipment, weighing 9.3 lakh tonnes.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD rating on the stock. Any further dip in stock price would provide opportunity to add the stock in portfolio. We value the stock at Rs 7800 i.e. 32x P/E on FY24E EPS

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    BlueDart Express - 04-11-2022 - icici

    Tags: #BlueDart Express #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Nov 5, 2022 01:07 pm