Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold BASF India; target of Rs 1484: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on BASF India with a target price of Rs 1484 in its research report dated August 24, 2020.

Emkay Global Financial's report on BASF India


BASF in its annual analyst meet laid out its strategy which includes improving RoCE from ~6% to 10% in the next 2-3 years by cost optimization, improving product portfolio and increasing capacity utilization. The focus is on improving profitability in key segments. Management expects healthy volume growth in Agrochemicals in the coming quarters, which shall partially restrict weakness ensuing from Automotive, Construction and Refining sectors. BAFS aims to launch 15 new products in Agrochemicals unit in the next 5 years. The Dahej plant, which was commercialized in Oct’14 (capex of Rs11bn), operated at the ~70% capacity utilization level for FY20 and reported sales of ~Rs13bn (17% of FY20 sales). The capacity expansion (2x) for polymer dispersions at the plant is underway.



Outlook


Overall balanced exposure for a business that encompasses numerous segments shall continue to deliver moderate growth in coming years. Margin volatility in Materials and Surface Tech remains a risk. We roll forward our valuations to Sept’22E earnings and raise our TP to Rs1,484 (28x Sept’22E EPS vs 24x earlier). We retain Hold and EW in EAP.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #BASF India #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Recommendations

