you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 2000: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Bajaj Finance with a target price of Rs 2000 in its research report dated May 20, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Bajaj Finance


Covid-19 posed risk led provisions to rise to Rs 1953 crore vs. Rs 831 crore QoQ. Around Rs 1490 crore one time provision comprised 1) Rs 129 crore of additional provision from recalibration of ECL model in Q4, 2) Rs 900 crore of contingency provision for Covid-19 based on moratorium, bounce behaviour of customers in April, May and expected worsening in macro environment, 3) Rs 390 crore charge off for two large identified stressed accounts. As of April 30, 2020, 27% of consolidated AUM was under moratorium. Of customers under moratorium, 68% have no recent bounce history but overall bounce rates are high currently that needs to be watched.


Outlook


Therefore, we continue to maintain HOLD rating and maintain our target price lower at Rs 2000, valuing the stock at ~3x FY22E ABV. Risks to our call remains faster opening up of the country from lockdown and pickup in economic activity.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 20, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Bajaj Finance #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

