Hold Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 1275: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Astral Poly Technik

Astral reported consolidated revenue growth of 9% YoY in Q2FY20 slightly lower than our estimate mainly on account of a decline in revenue of adhesive segment by ~10% YoY. However, piping segment (standalone) recorded strong revenue growth of 14% led by volume growth of ~17% YoY (including Rex, volume growth was higher at 27% YoY). The strong volume growth came on the back of strong demand of CPVC, PVC pipes along with ~8% YoY price hike in the CPVC pipe category. The management guided for strong volume growth in the piping segment (I-direct estimate: volume CAGR of 22%) for FY19-21E led by higher plant utilisation of Rex business and sustained demand of plumbing pipes. With EBITDA margin in the range of 15-16%, we believe Astral will record strong PAT CAGR of ~35% in FY19-21E.

Outlook

We model revenue, earning CAGR of ~22%, ~35%, respectively, in FY19-21E led by volume growth, recovery in EBITDA margin. Though we believe in strong fundamentals of APTL coupled with intact demand outlook (led by government push on housing & infra sectors), the current price discounts all near term positives. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock.

