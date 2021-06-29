MARKET NEWS

Hold Adani Total Gas; target of Rs 1085: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Adani Total Gas with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated June 28, 2021.

June 29, 2021 / 03:27 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Adani Total Gas


Adani Total Gas’ (ATGL) operating revenues increased 25.3% YoY to Rs 614.5 crore in Q4FY21 owing to an increase in realisation as well as sales volume. On a QoQ basis, revenues grew 17.7%. Total sales volume was 1.8 mmscmd, up ~14% YoY, ~11% QoQ. EBITDA for the quarter increased 21.9% YoY to Rs 204.7 crore. Gross margins remained healthy at Rs 17/scm, up Rs 0.4/scm YoY due to better realisation. EBITDA/scm was at Rs 12.3/scm, Rs 0.7/scm higher YoY. Reported PAT was at Rs 144.8 crore, up 18.6% YoY.



Outlook


We roll over to FY23E valuations and value the stock using DCF method. Due to a sharp run-up in stock price, we maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of Rs 1085 (earlier Rs 230).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Adani Total Gas #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Jun 29, 2021 03:27 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.