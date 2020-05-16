Hold ABB; target of Rs 874: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ABB

ABB India (ABB) reported a disappointing quarter because of weakness across business segments, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 causing nation-wide lockdown. Despite of weak economic environment, ABB has secured orders worth Rs19.5bn (up 10% YoY) and has an outstanding order book of Rs44.4bn as on 1QCY20. Management believes the impact of Covid-19 would continue in the short term as countries continue to face restriction with anticipated long-term economic consequences. Despite of short term disruptions we believe ABB's resilient business model, healthy global distribution network, diversified business segment and comfortable balance sheet would help faster recovery, as per economic activity starts picking up.

Outlook

We maintain Hold rating with revised TP of Rs874 (valuing at 45x CY21E).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.