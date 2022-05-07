English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold ABB India; target of Rs 2293: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on ABB India with a target price of Rs 2293 in its research report dated dated May 06, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on ABB India


    ABB India (ABB) reported strong quarterly performance led by strong order book execution in Electrifications and Motions segment, price pass through, volume growth and order inflow uptick in exports as well as service business. Order inflows came in at Rs22.9bn (up 26% YoY), translating to order book of ~Rs52bn. Demand scenario continues to remain robust along with strong enquiry pipeline, thereby providing good order inflow visibility. Segments such as renewables, water & wastewater, warehouse logistics, Electronics, F&B, data center, railway, metro etc. will likely be key growth drivers in the medium term. We believe ABB’s 1) strong business model, 2) healthy global distribution network, 3) strong exports demand, 4) diversified business portfolio and 5) focus on high growth segments, margin improvement and organic as well as inorganic expansion will augur well in the long run. Given robust enquiry pipeline, increasing share of short cycle orders, penetration in Tier II & 3 markets and focus on operational efficiency, we have revised our earnings estimate upwards by 2.7%/3.8% for CY22/CY23.


    Outlook


    Stock is trading at 83.2x/63x CY22/CY23E. We maintain ‘Hold’ rating on stock with revised TP of Rs2,293 (earlier Rs2,209) valuing it at PE of 65x CY23E.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #ABB India #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.