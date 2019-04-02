App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here’s why Zee Entertainment is a ‘sell’ based on technicals

Banking and financials may take a breather after the exceptional run. IT, metal and auto would help the benchmark to move higher from hereon

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jayant Manglik

Markets in the last week of the financial year posted decent gains amid volatility. Fear of global slowdown triggered a weak start but it gradually moved higher, taking note of favourable local cues.

The latest monsoon update by the IMD and hopes of rate cut by the RBI in upcoming meet boosted the sentiment. On the macroeconomic front, Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI data and Nikkei India Services PMI data will be announced on April 2 and April 4, respectively.

We believe that Nifty is set for a new record high and is likely to touch 11,800 in the near future. However, we may see some intermediate correction as it has gained nearly 8 percent last month.

Jayant Manglik
Jayant Manglik
President- Retail Distribution|Religare Securities

Banking and financials may take a breather after the exceptional run. IT, metal and auto would help the benchmark to move higher from hereon. We advise continuing with “buy-on-dips” approach and focusing more on stock selection.

Here are three stocks that could give 4-12 percent return in next 1 month:

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Sell April Futures| Target: Rs 415| Stop loss: Rs 446| Downside: 4.8 percent

ZEEL has been trading with a negative bias for the last ten months now. Though it had rebounded sharply for a while but it couldn’t surpass the hurdle of long term averages.

After spending nearly a month around that zone, it has formed a fresh shorting pivot. We suggest using any technical bounce in the given range of Rs 436-440 to short. It closed at Rs 432.15 on April 1, 2019.

Bharat Electronics: Buy| Target: Rs 108| Stop loss: Rs 90| Return: 12.5 percent

Bharat Electronics (BEL) has been consolidating within 70-100 range for the last seven months, after a sharp decline from its record high.

It is currently trading around the upper band of the range and is likely to see a breakout from the same in the near future. The chart pattern combined with the positioning of indicators is adding to the confirmation.

We suggest traders not to miss this opportunity and accumulate within the range of Rs 93-96. It closed at Rs 95.90 on April 1, 2019.

Hexaware Technologies: Buy| Target: Rs 380| Stop loss: Rs 346| Return: 6.1 percent

In line with other IT counters, Hexaware has recovered swiftly of late and is looking strong for a further surge. It has also surpassed the hurdle of multiple moving averages on the daily chart. In short, all indications are in the favour of fresh surge. We advise initiating fresh longs within Rs 354-358 range. It closed at Rs 358.45 on April 1.

The author is President - Retail Distribution, Religare Broking Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 2, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Govt Seeks Bureaucrat-led Committees to Probe Complaints Against Infor ...

Chinese Boxer Trounces Stereotypes, Depression to Become 'Queen of the ...

Assassination, Ambush and Attack: Why Netas are Armouring Their Cars B ...

WhatsApp Launches Feature to Submit Rumours and Uncertain Information ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Poll Trivia

Congress Works on Rahul Rebrand With Manifesto as Priyanka Saddles Up ...

SBI PO Recruitment 2019: Apply for 2,000 State Bank of India Probation ...

PUBG Mobile: Students in Chhattisgarh Get Beaten up Over Dispute While ...

Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Revealed a Major Spoiler ...

Congress releases Lok Sabha election manifesto

RBI's February 12 circular, explained

WhatsApp unveils 'Checkpoint Tipline', to curb fake news ahead of Lok ...

Why leading an airline in India requires unique management capabilitie ...

RBI's new bank exposure norms: Here's what experts have to say

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex edges higher, Nifty tests 11,700; auto, ...

HSBC bets big on Biocon, expects biosimilar sales to rise in US, EU ma ...

Power stocks surge after SC quashes RBI's February 12 circular on stre ...

Godrej Properties rallies 9% after 'best-ever' quarterly sales perform ...

Rahul Gandhi's Kerala contest is without farce of Sonia's 1999 Bellary ...

Kiren Rijiju's attempt to rescue citizenship bill and NRC ends up mudd ...

Supreme Court strikes down RBI's 12 February circular on bankruptcy pr ...

Britain rejects Theresa May's Brexit plan again, Cabinet to hold marat ...

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Super Deluxe, Majili: I'm in a space now where ...

Premier League: Arsenal move into third place after Aaron Ramsey, Alex ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Inside 'Baraf': The ice industry at Sassoon Docks which keeps Mumbai's ...

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, ...

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Exclusive: Producer Dhananjayan mourns director Mahendran's demise, sa ...

Irrfan Khan papped at the airport and his face is uncovered

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin play a prank only to be slammed on so ...

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Kajol reveals that her otherwise intense hu ...

Mahendran, the National Award winning director and actor passes away a ...

Parineeti Chopra’s ‘khala’ moment with Sania Mirza’s son is to ...

Ajay Devgn’s fan base will rise this year, predicts ganesha
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.