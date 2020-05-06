App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Over 200 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE; ITC top index loser, HDFC twins gain

The most active shares included Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image

The Indian stock market is trading in the green with Sensex up 297.35 points or 0.95% at 31750.86, and the Nifty gained 82.10 points or 0.89% at 9287.70.

Nifty FMCG was the underperforming sector, down over a percent dragged by ITC which fell over 6 percent after media report stated that the Centre is reportedly looking to raise Rs 22,000 crore by selling its stake in ITC (7.94 pecent) which it holds through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI), in a bulk deal on the exchanges.

The other losers included Emami, Godrej Consumer and United Breweries.

Shares of banking names moved higher in the afternoon session led by HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank which jumped over 4 percent followed by RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bandhan Bank.

The most active shares included Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

210 stocks hit upper circuit on BSE including names like Mahindra CIE, Ruchi Soya, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, JMT Auto, Dwarikesh Sugar and Balrampur Chini Mills among others.

There were pending buy orders of 43,465 shares in Ruchi Soya, with no sellers available. On the other hand, in Mahindra CIE, there were pending buy orders of 61,311 shares, with no sellers available.

The top gainers included Bajaj Finance which jumped 5 percent followed by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust, which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on May 6, 2020 02:22 pm

