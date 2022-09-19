English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Finterest EduTech Technical Analysis Programme in Oct, book your seats.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Zensar; target of Rs 265: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Zensar recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated September 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 19, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar


    ZENT remains cautious given the weakening demand, especially from Retail, Manufacturing, and Technology, while the same from BFSI remains good. The management, at RPG’s annual investor conference, said it is aiming at mid-teen margin by 2QFY24. It also has a good M&A pipeline, with five deals on the table. The management is seeing signs of a softening in demand from clients. There is a visible slowdown in Retail, Manufacturing, and Technology. Tech companies have started to lay-off employees. As the business at large retailers is shifting towards cost-efficiency work, ZENT aims to be selective in its approach to avoid aggressive pricing behavior. Demand and order book from the BFSI space remains strong, given the Fed’s stance on interest rates. The management said the demand environment is similar to CY06. It has recently hired Mr. Manikandesh Venkatachalam (formerly with MTCL) to spearhead ZENT’s five strategic growth opportunities. In terms of geographies, Africa remains strong, although depreciation in the currency has acted as a drag for ZENT. It also has a good M&A pipeline, with five deals on the table.



    Outlook


    We expect a continuation in the revenue growth momentum in FY23. The new CEO-led leadership team is in place and its growth strategy has delivered results. The management expects margin to revert to the high teens over the medium term. With strong organic growth in FY23 and a recovery in key accounts, we see potential for a significant stock re-rating as valuations catch up with its peer group. Our TP implies 14x FY24E EPS. We maintain our Buy rating on the stock.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 222.50, down Rs 2.80, or 1.24 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 228.90 and an intraday low of Rs 222.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,303,198 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 428,570 shares, an increase of 204.08 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.47 percent or Rs 3.35 at Rs 225.30.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 550.00 and 52-week low Rs 221.65 on 20 September, 2021 and 10 August, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 59.49 percent below its 52-week high and 0.52 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,036.59 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Zensar - 190922 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Zensar
    first published: Sep 19, 2022 08:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.