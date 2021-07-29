MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Welspun India: target of Rs 170: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Welspun India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 170 in its research report dated July 28, 2021.

Broker Research
July 29, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Welspun India


Welspun India Limited (WIL) registered strong all-round performance on the back of strong international demand and low base of Q1FY2021. Revenue and operating profit grew by 84%/100% y-o-y, respectively, in Q1FY2022; PAT grew by 4.1x. Home textile business revenue grew by 51% y-o-y, driven by sturdy volume growth of 51%, 114%, and 219% in bath linen, bed linen, and rugs and carpet segments, respectively. Management targets strong double-digit revenue growth in FY2022, driven by sustained good demand for home textile products in the US market and scale up in the advance textile, flooring, and branded business. OPM is likely to stand at 20-21% (RoSCTL benefit of 4% on OPM).



Outlook


We have revised upwards our earnings estimates for FY2022/FY2023 by 5.6%/8.9%, respectively. The stock is trading at 14.0x its FY2023E EPS. We maintain Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 170.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Welspun India
first published: Jul 29, 2021 05:02 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.