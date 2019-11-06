Buy Varun Beverages; target of Rs 805: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Varun Beverages has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 805 in its research report dated November 05, 2019.
ICICI Direct's research report on Varun Beverages
Varun Beverages (VBL) reported 49.2% YoY growth in revenues to Rs 1739.7 led by 60.4% overall volume growth on the back of acquisition of south and west sub-territories from PepsiCo. India organic volume growth of 17.5% was led by good performance in underpenetrated territories acquired in the last two years. International volume growth of 27% was on account of double digit growth in Morocco, Zimbabwe, Nepal and Sri Lanka. EBITDA increased 54.2% to Rs 325.7 crore with 60 bps improvement in operating margins to 18.7% on account of benign raw material cost & operating leverage in the business. Led by strong operating profit growth, net profit increased 83.4% to Rs 81.1 crore.
Outlook
As volume growth picks up in new territories and the company participates in the manufacturing segment of Tropicana, we expect revenue & earnings CAGR of 20.2% & 28.9% in CY18-21E, respectively. We value VBL at 35x CY21E earnings. We upgrade our recommendation to BUY with a revised target price of Rs 805/share.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Special Thursday Expiry on
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI