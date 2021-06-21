MARKET NEWS

Buy Varroc Engineering; target of Rs 490: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Varroc Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 490 in its research report dated Jun 16, 2021.

June 21, 2021 / 03:12 PM IST
 
 
Khambatta Securities' research report on Varroc Engineering


Robust 4Q FY21 revenue growth was primarily driven by an industry-beating 44.6% y-o-y growth at the India business (aided by 29%/27% y-o-y increase in 2W/PV production volume). While the ongoing global semiconductor shortage continued to plague VLS’s business with the company’s established plants in Mexico and the Czech Republic witnessing declines, overall VLS revenues grew by 13.7% y-o-y in euro terms (+25.1% y-o-y in INR terms), thanks to higher production at the new plants in Poland and Morocco. That said, volume ramp-up at the new plants was slower than expected as they continue to operate below breakeven levels. Management continued to deliver on its promise of debt reduction with net debt declining from ~Rs 2,730 crore in Dec-20 to ~Rs 2,250 crore in Mar-21.



Outlook


Based on this, we value Varroc at Rs 490, informing a BUY rating with an upside of 30%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Varroc Engineering
first published: Jun 21, 2021 03:12 pm

