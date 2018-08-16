App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Va Tech Wabag; target of Rs 450: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Va Tech Wabag has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450 in its research report dated August 10, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Va Tech Wabag


Consol. sales grew 3% YoY to INR6.9b (in-line). Standalone sales declined 4% YoY to INR3.4b, while subsidiary sales grew 11% YoY to INR3.5b. Consol. EBITDA rose 59% YoY to INR646m, with the margin of 9.4% (+330bp YoY) above our estimate of 7% due to a sharp jump in profitability of subsidiaries (where margin was 9.7% in 1QFY19 v/s 1.2% in the year-ago period). Margin improvement was driven by (a) better project mix and (b) higher margins in projects nearing completion (Dangote, Nigeria and Al Saad, Saudi Arabia). Recurring profit of INR364m was above our estimate of INR158m. A forex loss of INR234m was booked during the quarter, primarily relating to translation losses on MTM on loan outstanding in Turkey and Czech Republic.


Outlook


We marginally cut our estimates to build in lower orders in FY19/20 and maintain our Buy rating with a TP of INR450 (12x FY20E EPS, below its 10-year average P/E multiple of 15x given its deteriorating working capital cycle). We believe that from the medium- to long-term perspective, VATW is in a sweet spot to take advantage of a pick-up in domestic order inflows, led by state-driven municipal orders, and central government schemes.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Va Tech Wabag

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.