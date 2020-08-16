172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-trent-target-of-rs-680-icici-direct-5708021.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Trent; target of Rs 680: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Trent has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 680 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Trent


As expected, Trent reported a washout Q1FY21. High store concentration in worst hit Coivd-19 states (~ 17%, 16% of Westside, Zudio stores in Maharashtra) and higher presence in malls (~50% for Westside, 25% for Zudio) further hampered store operations due to stringent measures by local authorities. Subsequently, the company reported revenue de-growth of 87% YoY to Rs 96.3 crore (April: 0%, May: 8%, June: 32% pre-Covid sales YoY). The company made provisions worth Rs 40 crore towards inventories that led gross margins to contract substantially to 13.3% vs. 53% in Q1FY20. However, considering encouraging traction post lockdown relaxations, the company may reverse it in ensuing quarters. Due to cost rationalisation measures, other expenses, employee expenses de-grew 57%, 18% YoY, respectively. EBITDA losses were at Rs 119.1 crore. Other income grew 50% YoY to Rs 52.9 crore of which Rs 36 crore pertains to rent related waivers. Owing to deferred tax asset (Rs 43 crore), Trent reported net loss of Rs 139.5 crore. Overall 90% of Westside, Zudio stores have now reopened. EOSS, which began from August 1, saw healthy offtake with ~3x jump in revenues. As per the management, while footfalls are at ~35% of pre-Covid levels better conversion ratio, higher ATS led to sales at ~55% recovery rate.



Outlook


Trent was one of the fastest growing companies (30%+ growth) before pandemic significantly derailed the revenue trajectory. While discretionary spending may stay muted in near term, inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and proven business model (Westside: 99% private label), will enable Trent to revive its revenue growth trajectory rapidly as and when the impact of Covid-19 is phased out. Also, healthy b/s (net cash positive) will enable it to tide over the current situation better than peers. We reiterate BUY with revised TP of Rs 680 based on SOTP valuation (previous TP: Rs 560).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:54 am

tags #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Trent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.