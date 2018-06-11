App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:13 PM IST

Buy Torrent Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1485: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Torrent Pharmaceuticals has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1485 in its research report dated May 31, 2018.

Khambatta Securities's research report on Torrent Pharmaceuticals


Torrent Pharma’s total income increased 16.6% q-o-q and 20.1% y-o-y to Rs 17,220 mn in 4Q FY18 exceeding our expectations. Domestic sales increased 48.4% y-o-y during the quarter as it benefited from inclusion of branded businesss of Unichem Laboratories Ltd acquired in December 2017. US business also clocked growth of 9.3% y-o-y during 4Q FY18 benefiting from inclusion of revenues from liquid & suppository manufacturing facilities acquired during the quarter. Meanwhile, base business continued to be pressurised by pricing pressure. Total income remained flat y-o-y at Rs 60,020 mn in FY 2018.


Outlook


Torrent Pharma valuation through DCF is Rs 1,530 per share. Consequently, using a weighted average methodology we arrive at a share price of Rs 1,485, generating 5.5% potential upside from current levels. Hence, we reiterate our ‘Market-perform’ rating for Torrent Pharma common stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:13 pm

tags #Buy #Khambatta Securities #Recommendations #Torrent Pharmaceuticals

