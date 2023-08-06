Buy Titan Company; target of Rs 3325: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Titan Company

Titan Company (TTAN)’s 1QFY24 revenue grew 26% YoY, ahead of our expectation, with double-digit growth across all segments. However, due to lower-than-expected margins, EBITDA and adj. PAT missed our estimates. Margins were adversely affected by seasonality, volatility in gold prices and a one-time diamond price inventory gain in 1QFY23. Four-/Five-year Jewelry EBIT CAGR was robust at ~24%/22% in 1QFY24. Management indicated that Jewelry margin guidance of 12-13% in FY24 remains unchanged and 1Q is normally weak on margin front due to more gold contribution.

Outlook

TTAN’s brand-building initiatives across segments, increasing customer base, store expansions and development in international markets continued to be impressive. We reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of INR3,325 (premised on 60xFY25E EPS).

