App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 860: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tech Mahindra has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 860 in its research report dated February 05, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Tech Mahindra


TECHM's revenue grew 4.2% YoY (our estimate: +2.7%) to USD1,261m, EBITDA increased 36% YoY (our estimate: +34%) to INR17.2b and PAT grew 28% YoY (our estimate of flat growth) to INR12.0b in 3QFY19. CC revenue grew 4.3% QoQ (+6.4% YoY; our estimate: +2.6% QoQ, +4.7% YoY) in the quarter. Gross margin shrank 100bp QoQ to 33%. However, EBITDA margin expanded 50bp QoQ to 19.3% (above our estimate of 18.9% by 40bp), driven by lower SGA (-150bp QoQ to 13.8%; our estimate: 15.3%). PAT increased 27.7% YoY to INR12.0b, higher than our estimate of INR9.38b (28% beat), led by lower forex losses (INR0.8b v/s our estimate of INR1.9b) and lower ETR (17.8% v/s our estimate of 25%).


Outlook


Our TP of INR860 (15% upside) discounts forward earnings by 14.5x, the average multiple over the last five years. Maintain Buy.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #Tech Mahindra

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.