    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 925: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Tata Consumer Products has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 925 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Tata Consumer Products


    Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) delivered price-led revenue growth of ~11% y-o-y as volumes remained muted across categories and regions. OPM declined by 73 bps y-o-y to 12.9% owing to higher input prices, adjusted PAT declined by 5% y-o-y to Rs. 264 crore. OPM would improve in the next 2-3 quarters aided by stable raw tea prices, price hikes in domestic salt and international tea businesses and a favourable revenue mix. The company has maintained its thrust on product launches in key markets, distribution expansion in rural/semi-urban markets and market share gains in core categories to drive consistent volume growth in the coming years.


    Outlook


    The stock trades at 59.5x and 48.0x its FY2023E and FY2024E earnings, respectively. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 925.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:09 pm
