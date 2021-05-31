Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 810: Sharekhan

live bse live

Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Q4FY21 numbers were strong with Sun Pharma reporting higher-than-expected earnings. India business growth is expected to backed by new product launches, improving the field force’s productivity and expected traction in existing business. In FY21 Sun Pharma has launched 31 products, which would gather pace going ahead. The outlook for the US business has improved, following a pick-up in the lucrative specialty business with the management eyeing market share gains. The management sees uncertainties to stay due to Covid, however it stays focused on growing the performance across segments as the long term growth levers are intact.

Outlook

We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 810.

