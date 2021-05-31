MARKET NEWS

Buy Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: target of Rs 810: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated May 27, 2021.

May 31, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sun Pharmaceutical Industries


Q4FY21 numbers were strong with Sun Pharma reporting higher-than-expected earnings. India business growth is expected to backed by new product launches, improving the field force’s productivity and expected traction in existing business. In FY21 Sun Pharma has launched 31 products, which would gather pace going ahead. The outlook for the US business has improved, following a pick-up in the lucrative specialty business with the management eyeing market share gains. The management sees uncertainties to stay due to Covid, however it stays focused on growing the performance across segments as the long term growth levers are intact.



Outlook


We retain Buy recommendation on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 810.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
first published: May 31, 2021 01:38 pm

