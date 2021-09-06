MARKET NEWS

English
Buy Sudarshan Chemical Industries: target of Rs 815: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Sudarshan Chemical Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 815 in its research report dated September 03, 2021.

Broker Research
September 06, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Sudarshan Chemical Industries


Recent anti-dumping duty on natural mica-based pearl industrial pigments would drive up FY22-FY23 earnings estimates by 9% on existing volumes of 1500 mt and 23% in case of market share gains (assuming mica pigment volume of 4000 mt). The Indian dyes, pigment and coating industry is expected to grow at 10% CAGR over CY19-25E and consolidation in global pigment industry would help SCIL beat industry growth rates. Capex of Rs. 600 crore is nearing completion and thus we expect SCIL to clock industry-beating revenue CAGR of 18% and margin expansion of 154 bps over FY21-24E. This would drive strong 24% PAT CAGR over FY21-24E along with high RoE of 24% in FY24E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 815 as we expect sustained high earnings growth led by ramp-up of capacities and potential market share gain. At CMP, the stock is trading at 22x its FY23E EPS and 17x FY24E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #Sudarshan Chemical Industries
first published: Sep 6, 2021 02:05 pm

