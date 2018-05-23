App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 23, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Sobha; target of Rs 641: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Sobha has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 641 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Sobha


Sobha Developers’ (SDL) 4QFY18 net profit came in at Rs 0.7bn vs. our estimate of Rs 0.4bn. SDL recorded a healthy 1.02mn sqft of pre-sales for 4QFY18. Pre-sales value (SDL’s share) was Rs 6.6bn, which is 30% higher YoY.  SDL sold 3.63mn sqft in FY18 (+21% YoY), beat vs our estimate of 3.40mn sqft. Cost of funds reduced to 9.39% vs 10.42% YoY. Net D/E reduced from 0.86x to 0.79x QoQ. Net debt stood at Rs 22bn (vs Rs 23.3bn in 3QFY18). Improvement was also led by Rs 9.1bn of collections vs 6.7bn QoQ. SDL is sitting on 14.8mn sq ft of unsold inventory and has 6-8 new launches in the pipeline across existing locations with 3-4 projects in advanced stages of hitting the market.


Outlook


Management has guided for 3-4mn sqft of new area releases in FY19E. Bengaluru realty market is stable, SDL has gained market share in absence of significant competitive launches. Maintain BUY with an increased NAV of Rs 641/share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Sobha

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.