    Buy Sobha; target of Rs 590: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 590 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    May 24, 2022 / 12:23 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Sobha


    Sobha Ltd (Sobha) is a leading real estate player with ongoing real estate projects, ~14.1 mn sq feet of unsold saleable area and ongoing contractual projects aggregating to 3.3 mn sq ft under various stages of construction. As on Q4FY22, the company has delivered ~120 mn sq ft of developable area. The company has a real estate presence in 10 cities, viz. Bengaluru, Gurugram, Chennai, Pune, Coimbatore, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Kochi, Gujarat (Gift City) and Mysore.



    Outlook


    We maintain HOLD. Despite sharp price correction, muted growth guidance and revisiting contractual business remains an uncertainty. We value Sobha at Rs 590/share, as we incorporate lower volumes, higher cost of capital and 20% discount to NAV.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sobha
    first published: May 24, 2022 12:23 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved.