Buy Siemens; target of Rs 3660: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens

We attended the Siemens India Innovation Day 2022 on September 13, 2022 held in Mumbai. The basis of this event was to initiate communication around technological innovations that centred around problem solving solutions for industries in a dynamic environment. The discussions at the event centred around evolving technologies in segments like data centre, e-mobility, automotive, food & beverage, smart future grids, digital twin, autonomous system, cloud platform and AI.



Outlook

We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Siemens at Rs 3660 on an SoTP basis.

At 14:33 hrs Siemens was quoting at Rs 3,110.00, up Rs 59.35, or 1.95 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,116.10 and an intraday low of Rs 3,018.50.

It was trading with volumes of 11,610 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,716 shares, a decrease of -60.93 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.76 percent or Rs 81.95 at Rs 3,050.65.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,066.20 and 52-week low Rs 2,023.15 on 13 September, 2022 and 29 November, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 1.43 percent below its 52-week high and 53.72 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 110,753.40 crore.

