English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty Makes A Smart Recovery
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Siemens; target of Rs 3660: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Siemens has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3660 in its research report dated September 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    September 14, 2022 / 02:35 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Siemens


    We attended the Siemens India Innovation Day 2022 on September 13, 2022 held in Mumbai. The basis of this event was to initiate communication around technological innovations that centred around problem solving solutions for industries in a dynamic environment. The discussions at the event centred around evolving technologies in segments like data centre, e-mobility, automotive, food & beverage, smart future grids, digital twin, autonomous system, cloud platform and AI.



    Outlook


    We remain long term positive and retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value Siemens at Rs 3660 on an SoTP basis.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:33 hrs Siemens was quoting at Rs 3,110.00, up Rs 59.35, or 1.95 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,116.10 and an intraday low of Rs 3,018.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 11,610 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 29,716 shares, a decrease of -60.93 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.76 percent or Rs 81.95 at Rs 3,050.65.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,066.20 and 52-week low Rs 2,023.15 on 13 September, 2022 and 29 November, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 1.43 percent below its 52-week high and 53.72 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 110,753.40 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Siemens - 140922 - ici

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Siemens
    first published: Sep 14, 2022 02:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.