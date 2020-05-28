App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy SH Kelkar ; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on SH Kelkar has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 90 in its research report dated May 27, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SH Kelkar


COVID-19-led disruption at the end of 4QFY20 led to a muted operating performance from the company. While near-term operational challenges are likely to dent 1HFY21, strong recovery is in sight for 2HFY21. Due to delay in consolidation of Creative Fragrances and Flavors (CFF) and COVID-19-led business slowdown, we cut our earnings estimates for FY21E/FY22E. Maintain Buy on account of attractive multiples.


Outlook


We expect a revenue/PAT CAGR of 14%/33% over FY20–22E, partly driven by CFF consolidation, a better RM pricing environment (leading to gross margin improvement), and improved demand dynamics across markets. We value the stock at 12x FY22E consol. earnings of INR7.4/share. Maintain Buy with TP of INR90/share.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 28, 2020 04:41 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #SH Kelkar

