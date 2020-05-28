Buy SH Kelkar ; target of Rs 90: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal 's research report on SH Kelkar

COVID-19-led disruption at the end of 4QFY20 led to a muted operating performance from the company. While near-term operational challenges are likely to dent 1HFY21, strong recovery is in sight for 2HFY21. Due to delay in consolidation of Creative Fragrances and Flavors (CFF) and COVID-19-led business slowdown, we cut our earnings estimates for FY21E/FY22E. Maintain Buy on account of attractive multiples.

Outlook

We expect a revenue/PAT CAGR of 14%/33% over FY20–22E, partly driven by CFF consolidation, a better RM pricing environment (leading to gross margin improvement), and improved demand dynamics across markets. We value the stock at 12x FY22E consol. earnings of INR7.4/share. Maintain Buy with TP of INR90/share.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

