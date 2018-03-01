Buy, Sell, Hold: 5 stocks and 1 sector are on analysts’ radar on February 27, 2018

ACC-Ambuja

Brokerage: CLSA

The global research firm believes that transaction costs seem to be prohibitive between ACC and Ambuja. The merger could not happen unless there is a regulatory change. Having said that, ultimate goal for the two is to still merge, as per the management it said. CLSA has a buy call on Ambuja with a target of Rs 325, while the rating is same in case of ACC a well. The target, in this case, is Rs 2,150.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse said that the full merger proposal replaced by material swap agreements. Overall, it remains cautious on the cement sector.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank

The global investment bank said that issues & costs w.r.t transfer of limestone mines a key constraint in merger. Further, the interim arrangement between the companies is likely to be on logistics. It prefers ACC to Ambuja on valuations.

L&T

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,640

Deutsche Bank said that 9 big metro & road projects may support double-digit growth. Further, FY19 expected pipeline could be 20% higher than FY18. It also said that the company is trading at a discount to BSE CG index against a premium historically.

NTPC

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Upgrade to Outperform | Target: Rs 190

The brokerage house said that significant underperformance and several catalysts prompt upgrade. Further, the company can meet its FY18/19 installation and commissioning targets. It also said that valuations are attractive at current levels.

Reliance Industries

Brokerage: Motilal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,111

The brokerage house said that strong core performance will continue. Further, it expects USD 11.50/bbl Of GRM In FY19-20. It also expects free cash flow generation of Rs 67,800 crore during FY18-20 on a consolidated basis.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

KNR

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 375

The brokerage said that it is well placed to seize abundant opportunities in the South. It remains upbeat on medium term business prospects.

Graphite Electrode

Brokerage: Jefferies

Jefferies observed that prices of GE are strong and upwards of USD 10,000 per tonne. It estimated 80% utilisation for both Graphite India & HEG For FY19-20. It also observed that steelmakers are trying to reduce GE consumption. Overall, it is positive on Graphite electrode sector.