Buy Relaxo Footwear; target of Rs 1005: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Relaxo Footwear
Relaxo delivered a q-o-q improvement in performance with revenue/PAT growth at 12.3%/2.1x to Rs. 765 crore and Rs. 63 crore, respectively, and EBITDA margin expansion of 481 bps to 15.4%. With relevant pricing actions, the management expects double-digit volume-led revenue growth in FY2024. Expansion in domestic distribution reach, higher share of close-ended footwear and a better mix would help in the double digit growth in the medium term.. With raw material prices correcting from highs, EBIDTA margins are expected to rise to ~15-16% in FY2024. Return ratios are expected to rise to double digits in the coming years.
Outlook
The stock is trading at 96x/62x its FY2024E/FY2025E earnings. We maintain a Buy rating with a revised PT of Rs. 1,005.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.