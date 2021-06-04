MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy PVR target of Rs 1429: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on PVR has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1429 in its research report dated Jun 03, 2021.

Broker Research
June 04, 2021 / 04:35 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on PVR


PVR’s operational performance was broadly in-line with our estimates. Emergence of 2nd wave has delayed the recovery process (all screens are currently shut) and footfall stabilization is expected in 2HFY22 given rising instances of localized lockdowns prompting us to cut our FY22E EBITDA estimates by ~43% odd. Nonetheless, we keep our FY23E estimates broadly intact and remain constructive over the long term as content pipeline is strong which is expected to result in bunching up of releases post reopening.




Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised TP of Rs1,429 (11x FY23EBITDA; no change in target multiple) as 1) the ongoing vaccination drive is expected to eliminate fear psychosis thereby improving consumer sentiments 2) encouraging ATP (higher/similar to pre-COVID levels for fresh content)/SPH (flat on YoY basis) trends indicate there is no change in behavioral psyche of patrons and 3) wide spread closure of single screens amid liquidity constraints is expected to reduce competitive risks post-pandemic. Stringent cost control (fixed cost reduction of 63% YoY in FY21) and sufficient liquidity on the BS (cash of Rs7.3bn as of FY21) gives us additional comfort till normalcy sets in.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Buy #Prabhudas Lilladher #PVR #Recommendations
first published: Jun 4, 2021 04:35 pm

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

D-Street Talk: Aashish Somaiyaa of White Oak talks about markets @ record highs, earnings & Small & midcaps

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.