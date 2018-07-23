Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty50 remained consolidated throughout the week and closed flat with a slight negative bias for the week ended July 20. Well, things are unlikely to change in this week as traders will roll over their positions from July series to August series.

Indian markets consolidated amid concerns of a trade war, weak rupee as well as no-trust vote on Friday which made trading restricted within a range of 150 points.

Friday’s rally helped Nifty50 index to reclaim 11,000 mark for the second straight week in a row. Investors’ are advised to stay long as long as the index holds above 10,750-10,700, suggest experts. Immediate support is placed at 10,920 followed by 10,860.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in

Buy ACC with a target of Rs 1,397 and stoploss of Rs 1250

Buy Cholamandalam Finance with a target of Rs 1595 and stoploss of Rs 1467

Buy State Bank of India with a target of Rs 281 and stoploss of Rs 254

Shabbir Kayyumi of Narnolia Financial Advisors

Buy Ashok Leyland with a target of Rs 135 and stoploss of Rs 90

Buy Bank India with a target of Rs 100 and stoploss of Rs 72

Buy Escorts with a target of Rs 950 and stoploss of Rs 749

Buy Kaveri Seed with a target of Rs 630 and stoploss of Rs 530

Buy Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 1200 and stoploss of Rs 1060

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy IGL with a target of Rs 313 and stoploss of Rs 260.50

Buy Vedanta with a target of Rs 219 and stoploss of Rs 198

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.