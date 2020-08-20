172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ntpc-target-of-rs-139-motilal-oswal-5729681.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 01:36 PM IST

Buy NTPC ; target of Rs 139: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on NTPC recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 139 in its research report dated August 17, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on NTPC


NTPC reported strong underlying numbers. This was highlighted by the high plant load factor (PLF) incentives for the co. despite lower power demand. Adj. PAT (excl. fixed charge under-recoveries) was up 23% YoY to INR33.2b. Commercialization at 5.3GW in FY20 was at an all-time high. With the addition of THDC and NEEPCO, and continued pickup in capitalization, we expect a 9% earnings CAGR over FY20-23. Maintain Buy, with DCF-based TP of INR139/sh.


Outlook


Thus, we expect overall FC u/r to remain low – albeit some machine-related u/r may occur from time to time. The stock trades attractively at a FY22 P/BV of 0.7x and div. yield of ~7%. Maintain Buy, with DCF-based target price of INR139/sh.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 20, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #NTPC #Recommendations

