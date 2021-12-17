MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Buy Nippon India Life Asset Management: target of Rs 502: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Nippon India Life Asset Management has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 502 in its research report dated December 16, 2021.

December 17, 2021 / 01:39 PM IST
 
 
Sharekhan's research report on Nippon India Life Asset Management


Nippon Life Asset Management’s (NAM’s) management stated that business has progressed well, operating efficiencies are improving and it has regained market share. It termed its journey as ‘regaining, reinventing and recreating’ since it was renamed Nippon Life Asset Management in 2019. NAM undertook several initiatives to boost profitability. With a focus on the retail segment which is important in terms of stickiness and profitability, the company saw its folio share rise to 13% in September 2021 from 10.2% in September 2020. It intends to have retail AUM mix of 40-45% going ahead. NAM continues to invest in technology and intends to scale up its business with laying more emphasis on profitability and avoid low yielding business.



Outlook


We re-iterate a Buy rating on NAM India with price target (PT) of Rs. 502.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Dec 17, 2021 01:39 pm

