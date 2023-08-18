English
    Buy Nexus Select Trust; target of Rs 135: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Nexus Select Trust recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 135 in its research report dated August 13, 2023.

    August 18, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Nexus Select Trust

    Nexus REIT clocked 18% LTL (like-to-like) consumption growth across its urban consumption centres (malls) in Q1FY24 with footfalls up 10% YoY and balance growth from high spend per customer. We expect Nexus’ NOI CAGR of 10.4% over FY23-26E to INR18.8bn on expected ramp-up in occupancies in existing assets, annual rental escalations and mark-up of leases that are expiring.

    Outlook

    Retain BUY with Mar’24E DCF-based TP of INR135/share (earlier INR 126) assuming lower cap rate of 7% (earlier 7.5%) given strong consumption growth. At CMP, we expect NDCF distribution yield of 6.5% in FY24E, 7.0% in FY25E and 7.5% in FY26E. We expect ~65-70% of distribution to be in the form of dividends/principal repayments that are tax free. Key risk: Slowdown in consumption / fall in occupancies and rentals.

