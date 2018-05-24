Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 568: Edelweiss

Edelweiss's research report on Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance (Muthoot) reported in-line PAT of INR4.5bn (flat QoQ) in Q4FY18. Key highlights: a) modest gold loan AUM growth due to weak underlying demand; b) revenue momentum sustained benefiting from lower borrowing cost & higher recoveries from six-months’ overdue loans; c) borrower-wise classification norms led to further rise in GNPLs to 7.0% (5.6% in Q3FY18);

Outlook

Post a soft H1FY18, Q4FY18 saw some accretion in AUM (5%). We expect AUM growth to gather pace on enhanced demand from business segments post GST stabilisation. This, alongwith controlled costs and provisioning, is estimated to drive >20% earnings CAGR over FY17-20. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.7x FY20E P/ABV for RoA/RoE of >5%/20%. We maintain ‘BUY/SO’ with TP of INR568.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.