Buy Muthoot Finance target of Rs 1700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Muthoot Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1700 in its research report dated June 29, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Muthoot Finance


We have revised our estimates higher for NII by 10% and EPS by 6% for FY23. We expect rich return profile (6.3-6.5%:RoA, 22-23%:RoE) over FY22-23 led by; (a) the recent long term ratings upgrade resulting into reduction in cost of funds (we factor 40bps reduction in FY22) (b) healthy 18% AUM CAGR, steady customer accretion (sustainable 5%YoY growth), (d) superior asset quality (<1.5% GNPA, auctions at <0.5%). MUTH remains our top pick in the NBFC space.



Outlook


We reiterate ‘BUY’ rating on MUTH and tweak our core book multiple higher to 3x PABV FY23E (earlier 2.7x) arriving at SOTP price target of Rs1,700 (standalone: Rs1,686, subsidiary: Rs14) (earlier Rs1,486).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
first published: Jun 30, 2021 04:27 pm

