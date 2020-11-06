172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-muthoot-finance-target-of-rs-1460-motilal-oswal-6076761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Muthoot Finance; target of Rs 1460: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Muthoot Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1460 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Motilal Oswal 's research report on Muthoot Finance


Muthoot Finance's (MUTH) 2QFY21 PAT increased 4% YoY to INR8.9b (4% beat). The quarter was characterized by best sequential loan growth of 14% (since FY12), stable spreads and sharp improvement in asset quality. With the help of refinancing and strong QoQ growth, GS3% declined 130bp QoQ to 1.26%. In 1HFY21, net income/PAT increased 18%/25% YoY to INR31.7b/INR17.4b. - From an average monthly rate of INR69b in 1QFY21, disbursements spiked to INR167b in 2QFY21, which drove strong loan growth. We estimate 17% loan CAGR over FY20-23E and increase our FY21/22E est. by 2-3%. Buy with TP of INR1,460 (3x Sep'22E BVPS).


Outlook


We increase our FY21/22E EPS estimates by 2-3% to factor in stronger growth. Maintain Buy with TP of INR1,460 (3.0x Sep'22E BVPS).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Muthoot Finance #Recommendations

