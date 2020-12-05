PlusFinancial Times
Buy Muthoot Finance; Target Of Rs 1364: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Muthoot Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1364 in its research report dated December 01, 2020.

Dec 5, 2020 / 12:59 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Muthoot Finance


We initiate coverage on Muthoot Finance (MUTH), with a BUY rating as it is a 1) market leader (18% market share) and proxy play on gold financing market in India 2) carries robust capital (Tier I of 24%) 3) maintains low leverage(4x) and 4) comes at reasonable valuations at 2.2xPBV (FY23E). We expect MUTH to maintain market leadership in gold lending underpinned by pricing power, improved productivity and insulation from underlying collateral price fluctuations. A low risk (0.3% credit costs/ 2% NPA), high return business (RoA/RoE: 6%/22%), MUTH is expected to clock healthy growth momentum (19% CAGR) over FY22-23 defying pandemic challenges.


Outlook


We recommend BUY based on SoTP metrics assigning PBV multiple of 2.6x to core book at Rs1,330 value per share and subsidiaries at Rs34 per share arriving at price target of Rs 1,364.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Muthoot Finance #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Dec 5, 2020 12:59 pm

