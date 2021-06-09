MARKET NEWS

Buy MRF; target of Rs 96,217: Anand Rathi

Anand Rathi is bullish on MRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96,217 in its research report dated Jun 07, 2021.

June 09, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
 
 
Anand Rathi's research report on MRF


We continue to be positive with regard to the outlook for MRF across segments. We expect the demand momentum to continue as we are experiencing unlocking of lockdowns starting today in the South and in some parts of the country. We expect Q2 FY22 demand to grow strongly with expected normal operations at MRF.



Outlook


We expect revenue to grow 25% y/y in FY22. We continue to be positive on the stock, with a Buy rating at a target price of Rs96,217 (20x FY23e).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Anand Rathi #Buy #MRF #Recommendations
first published: Jun 9, 2021 01:09 pm

Take a Quick Survey