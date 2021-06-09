Buy MRF; target of Rs 96,217: Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi is bullish on MRF has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 96,217 in its research report dated Jun 07, 2021.
June 09, 2021 / 01:09 PM IST
Anand Rathi's research report on MRF
We continue to be positive with regard to the outlook for MRF across segments. We expect the demand momentum to continue as we are experiencing unlocking of lockdowns starting today in the South and in some parts of the country. We expect Q2 FY22 demand to grow strongly with expected normal operations at MRF.
Outlook
We expect revenue to grow 25% y/y in FY22. We continue to be positive on the stock, with a Buy rating at a target price of Rs96,217 (20x FY23e).
